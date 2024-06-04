Officials must fully focus on protection and restoration of power – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that right now, the issues of protection and restoration of the Ukrainian power system must have the full attention of all officials responsible for it.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 4 June

Details: Zelenskyy heard reports from officials concerning energy and the possibilities of its protection and restoration.

Quote: "Every day and on all levels, all the officials responsible must pay not just maximum, but total attention to this. Today the Minister of Defence and the Minister of Strategic Industries reported on our drone production and procurement."

Details: Zelenskyy added that while Ukraine was waiting for new artillery supplies from its partners, FPV drones were actually being used to defend the Ukrainian positions on the front line, thus proving that these drones are capable of limiting Russia’s internal strength.

