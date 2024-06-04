All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians struck Kharkiv 76 times in May, three times more than in April – mayor

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 4 June 2024, 20:35
Russians struck Kharkiv 76 times in May, three times more than in April – mayor
Aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 31 May. Photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked Kharkiv 76 times during the month of May 2024, striking the city with aerial bombs, missiles, Shahed and Lancet drones.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv

Quote: "In May alone, Kharkiv was attacked 76 times, which is almost three times more than in April. Out of these, 37 attacks involved the use of UMPBs [unified multi-purpose glide bombs – ed.], 25 involved missiles, 12 involved Shahed drones and in 3 [attacks], Lancet drones [were used]."

Advertisement:

Details: Terekhov added that air raid warnings were issued 193 times in Kharkiv in May. In total, air raid warnings in the city were in effect for a total of 474 hours and 55 minutes.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivattack
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
Kharkiv
Russians attack Kharkiv, air defence system responds
Air defence and permission to strike Russia to collectively enable defence of Kharkiv – ISW
Explosions heard in Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: