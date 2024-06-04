All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

White House reveals topics to be discussed by G7 leaders at summit in Italy

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 4 June 2024, 22:24

Leaders of the G7 countries who will meet on 13-14 June in the Italian province of Apulia will discuss the support for Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for the full-scale aggression it unleashed against Ukraine.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, Press Secretary of the White House, while announcing Joe Biden’s participation in the summit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jean-Pierre stated that the G7 leaders "will discuss a range of the most pressing global issues, including the G7’s unwavering support for Ukraine".

Advertisement:

"Leaders will advance efforts to make use of Russia’s immobilised sovereign assets to help Ukraine as well as actions to continue imposing costs on Russia and those who support Russia’s war effort," she added.

The G7 leaders will discuss other global problems, such as economic security and resilience, support for developing countries, strengthening food security and health financing.

Earlier it was revealed that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would participate in the G7 Summit in Italy as well.

At the summit, which will largely be focused on the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, the G7 plan on using frozen Russian assets is expected to be adopted.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: G7
Advertisement:

Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts

Ukrainian forces struck 1 Russian S-400 and 2 S-300 air defence battalions in Crimea overnight – Ukraine's General Staff

Mustafa Nayyem resigns as head of Ukraine's State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

US authorisations to hit Russia reduce aggressor's so-called untouchable area by 16% – ISW

Von der Leyen announces goal of creating majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

Macron dissolves French parliament

All News
G7
Ukrainian President's Office confirms Zelenskyy will attend G7 summit "online or in person"
Italy's PM confirms Zelenskyy's attendance at G7 Summit
G7 wants to jointly put pressure on banks that help Russia evade sanctions – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Russian ship Admiral Levchenko on fire in Barents Sea – Ukrainian Navy
22:48
Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast
21:51
Ukraine's General Staff explains details of defence forces' attack on Russian oil refinery
21:27
23rd Ramstein meeting to take place in Brussels on 13 June
21:12
Journalists post satellite images of Ukraine's strike on Russian equipment in Crimea – photos
21:03
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to sign direct contracts with global armament manufacturers
20:51
How to convince MAGA Republicans to support Ukraine
20:28
EXPLAINERWhat consequences will the European Parliament elections have for Ukraine?
20:19
Czech PM suspects Russia was behind Prague bus arson attempts
20:18
Russia has caused over US$56 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's energy sector – Kyiv School of Economics
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: