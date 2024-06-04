White House reveals topics to be discussed by G7 leaders at summit in Italy

Leaders of the G7 countries who will meet on 13-14 June in the Italian province of Apulia will discuss the support for Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for the full-scale aggression it unleashed against Ukraine.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, Press Secretary of the White House, while announcing Joe Biden’s participation in the summit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jean-Pierre stated that the G7 leaders "will discuss a range of the most pressing global issues, including the G7’s unwavering support for Ukraine".

"Leaders will advance efforts to make use of Russia’s immobilised sovereign assets to help Ukraine as well as actions to continue imposing costs on Russia and those who support Russia’s war effort," she added.

The G7 leaders will discuss other global problems, such as economic security and resilience, support for developing countries, strengthening food security and health financing.

Earlier it was revealed that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would participate in the G7 Summit in Italy as well.

At the summit, which will largely be focused on the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, the G7 plan on using frozen Russian assets is expected to be adopted.

