Italy's PM confirms Zelenskyy's attendance at G7 Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit to be held on 13-15 June in the city of Brindisi, southern Italy.

Source: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking to journalists, as reported by European Pravda, citing ANSA news agency

Details: Meloni said the G7 Summit will be attended by "at least fifteen" countries and international institutions, in addition to the leaders of the Group and the Pope.

Background: Earlier, it was also reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the summit.

The Italian prime minister did not specify whether Zelenskyy will be in Italy in person or join the meeting via video call.

Politico had previously reported that President Zelenskyy might also attend the G7 Summit, but there was no official confirmation.

The summit, which will be largely focused on the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, is expected to approve the Group of Seven's plan to use frozen Russian assets.

