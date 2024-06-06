Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with Shahed drones, explosion rocks city
Thursday, 6 June 2024, 01:00
An explosion occurred in the city of Zaporizhzhia during a Russian drone attack on the night of 5-6 June.
Source: Suspilne Zaporizhzhia, a local news outlet; Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: A few minutes before the explosion, the military reported that a drone had approached the city.
Background:
On the evening of 5 June, the Air Force detected Russian attack drones in Ukraine’s south.
