Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 6 June 2024, 01:00
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with Shahed drones, explosion rocks city
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: zn.ua

An explosion occurred in the city of Zaporizhzhia during a Russian drone attack on the night of 5-6 June. 

Source: Suspilne Zaporizhzhia, a local news outlet; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: A few minutes before the explosion, the military reported that a drone had approached the city.

Background:

On the evening of 5 June, the Air Force detected Russian attack drones in Ukraine’s south.

Subjects: ZaporizhzhiaShahed drone
