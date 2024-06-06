All Sections
Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 6 June 2024, 02:00
Fire being extinguished. Photo: Russian media

A series of explosions rocked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 5-6 June, causing a fire which was not being extinguished at the time of reporting because of the fear of a repeated attack.

Source: Eto Rostov Novosti (This Is Rostov News), a Rostov-based Telegram channel; Vasily Golubev, Rostov Oblast Governor

Details: Russian media reported that the oil refinery was struck by drones.

Videos posted by This Is Rostov News, a local Telegram channel, show a large fire at the refinery.

Updated: Golubev confirmed that the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was attacked by drones.

A fire broke out at the refinery as a result. Emergency response services have been deployed to the scene.

According to the local authorities’ early estimates, fire has spread over an area of 50 square metres. Around 120 firefighters and 15 firefighting appliances have been deployed to extinguish it.

Their work was suspended due to a repeated attack.

A fire train was being prepared for deployment on the scene at the time of Golubev’s writing.

At 03:00, he reported that the fire had been contained within an area of 100 square metres. Early reports mentioned no casualties or fatalities.

BackgroundDrones of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on 12 March, causing the suspension of the facility's operations.

Support UP or become our patron!

