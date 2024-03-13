Ukrainian intelligence's drone attack halts operation of Russian Novoshakhtinsk Refinery

Drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on 12 March, causing the suspension of the facility's operations.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in DIU; Russian media.

Quote from a source: "A planned operation of DIU is ongoing."

Details: UP’s source emphasised that Russia uses this facility for military purposes. Initially, Russian media reported that three UAVs were destroyed on the approach to Novoshakhtinsk.

Later, Vasily Golubyov, Governor of Rostov Oblast, stated that Ukrainian UAVs crashed on the territory of the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, leading to the suspension of the technological facilities. According to the Russian official, there are no casualties or fatalities.

Background:

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked Russia on the night of 12-13 March, with 65 UAVs supposedly destroyed. However, Russian Telegram channels report numerous drone strikes.

Sources of Ukrainska Pravda stated that the Security Service of Ukraine attacked three oil refineries in Russia with drones on the night of 12-13 March, namely those in Ryazan and Kstovo in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and Kirishi in Leningrad Oblast.

