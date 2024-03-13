All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian intelligence's drone attack halts operation of Russian Novoshakhtinsk Refinery

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 March 2024, 12:33
Ukrainian intelligence's drone attack halts operation of Russian Novoshakhtinsk Refinery
Novoshakhtinsk Refinery. Photo: open sources

Drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on 12 March, causing the suspension of the facility's operations.

Source: source of Ukrainska Pravda in DIU; Russian media.

Quote from a source: "A planned operation of DIU is ongoing."

Advertisement:

Details: UP’s source emphasised that Russia uses this facility for military purposes. Initially, Russian media reported that three UAVs were destroyed on the approach to Novoshakhtinsk. 

Later, Vasily Golubyov, Governor of Rostov Oblast, stated that Ukrainian UAVs crashed on the territory of the Novoshakhtinsk refinery, leading to the suspension of the technological facilities. According to the Russian official, there are no casualties or fatalities.

Background:

  • The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked Russia on the night of 12-13 March, with 65 UAVs supposedly destroyed. However, Russian Telegram channels report numerous drone strikes.
  • Sources of Ukrainska Pravda stated that the Security Service of Ukraine attacked three oil refineries in Russia with drones on the night of 12-13 March, namely those in Ryazan and Kstovo in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and Kirishi in Leningrad Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: drones
Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
drones
Ukraine's Security Service's drones attack three oil refineries in Russia at once – video
Russian Defence Ministry claims 65 Ukrainian drones were downed in attacks on oil refinery and FSB building – photo
Belgorod administration building hit by Ukrainian drone, claim Russians – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
07:30
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
All News
Advertisement: