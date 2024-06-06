All Sections
New naval attack by Ukrainian intelligence in Crimea: Russian vessel destroyed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 6 June 2024, 09:29
New naval attack by Ukrainian intelligence in Crimea: Russian vessel destroyed
Geolocation of a successful strike. Screenshot

A Russian ship has been destroyed as a result of a maritime attack by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on the morning of 6 June in the Black Sea area of temporarily occupied Crimea.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU; Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for DIU during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "An explosion occurred at night, at 03:45. 

An enemy vessel, likely a harbour tug, was destroyed as a result of the operation by DIU."

Details: DIU spokesperson Andrii Yusov confirmed the destruction of the Russian ship during the national 24/7 newscast.

Quote: "Tonight, another enemy ship was destroyed in the Black Sea waters. The work by DIU special units, a naval strike, all these hits were accurate and one more enemy ship is gone," he said.

Yusov said the current operation had become possible as a result of a breakthrough in the Russians' maritime fortifications, followed by the destruction of another Russian vessel.

It was also announced that the Ukrainians had donated 25 million for Sich reconnaissance and strike drones for military intelligence. Yusov thanked everyone who had contributed to the fundraising.

Background: Crimean news outlet Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) wrote that explosions had been heard near the village of Chornomorske on the night of 5-6 June.

