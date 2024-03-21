All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

During Putin's sham elections, Russians donated money for drones for Ukrainian intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 March 2024, 14:57
During Putin's sham elections, Russians donated money for drones for Ukrainian intelligence
Illustrative photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Russian citizens were the most active participants of an international charity fundraiser to purchase the next batch of Sych attack and reconnaissance drones for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: DIU Press Service

Details: In four days, almost 3,000 people joined the volunteer action organised by the Freedom TV channel. Among them were 1,538 Russians, including 200 Muscovites, who scanned the QR code from their TV screens and devices.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is symbolic that the peak of donations for drones for Ukrainian intelligence officers from citizens of the aggressor state coincided with Putin's so-called 'elections'. Instead of participating in the Kremlin's farce, conscious Russians decided to vote with dollars and euros for the freedom of their country.

This is the best investment in Russia's free future, which can only come if the terrorist regime in the Kremlin is completely destroyed and dismantled."

Details:  It is noted that Ukrainians living abroad, citizens of Latvia, Germany, Poland, Moldova and other countries also joined the international fundraiser for the Sych UAV for military intelligence.

The target is UAH 25 million (about US$636,000). The fundraising continues.

Details can be found here.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: drones
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
drones
Infrastructure facilities hit in Kryvyi Rih
Australia joins drone coalition for Ukraine – video
Demilitarisation through Liutyi UAVs: Engels airbase attacked by drones of Ukraine's intelligence
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: