Russian citizens were the most active participants of an international charity fundraiser to purchase the next batch of Sych attack and reconnaissance drones for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Details: In four days, almost 3,000 people joined the volunteer action organised by the Freedom TV channel. Among them were 1,538 Russians, including 200 Muscovites, who scanned the QR code from their TV screens and devices.

Quote: "It is symbolic that the peak of donations for drones for Ukrainian intelligence officers from citizens of the aggressor state coincided with Putin's so-called 'elections'. Instead of participating in the Kremlin's farce, conscious Russians decided to vote with dollars and euros for the freedom of their country.

This is the best investment in Russia's free future, which can only come if the terrorist regime in the Kremlin is completely destroyed and dismantled."

Details: It is noted that Ukrainians living abroad, citizens of Latvia, Germany, Poland, Moldova and other countries also joined the international fundraiser for the Sych UAV for military intelligence.

The target is UAH 25 million (about US$636,000). The fundraising continues.

