Up to 90% of POWs subjected to various kinds of torture in Russia, Ukrainian authorities say
Andrii Kostin, Ukraine's Prosecutor General, has stated that, based on the testimonies of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) liberated from Russian captivity, up to 90% of them have been subjected to physical and mental torture.
Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Kostin during a media workshop on the international law on armed conflicts and bringing Russia to justice for international crimes
Quote: "The first screening – an informal conversation with POWs who are now coming back [from captivity] – reveals that up to 90% of our people suffer from various kinds of torture, inhuman treatment, physical [violence], including sexual, and mental violence."
Details: Kostin emphasised that "the system that Russia has created is a system of torture and inhuman treatment of those who are in their hands in the occupied territories or the territories of the Russian Federation".
Support UP or become our patron!