All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Up to 90% of POWs subjected to various kinds of torture in Russia, Ukrainian authorities say

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 June 2024, 18:17
Up to 90% of POWs subjected to various kinds of torture in Russia, Ukrainian authorities say
A Ukrainian prisoner of war liberated from Russian captivity. Photo: Kostin on social media

Andrii Kostin, Ukraine's Prosecutor General, has stated that, based on the testimonies of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) liberated from Russian captivity, up to 90% of them have been subjected to physical and mental torture.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Kostin during a media workshop on the international law on armed conflicts and bringing Russia to justice for international crimes

Quote: "The first screening – an informal conversation with POWs who are now coming back [from  captivity] – reveals that up to 90% of our people suffer from various kinds of torture, inhuman treatment, physical [violence], including sexual, and mental violence."

Advertisement:

Details: Kostin emphasised that "the system that Russia has created is a system of torture and inhuman treatment of those who are in their hands in the occupied territories or the territories of the Russian Federation".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: prisonersOffice of the Prosecutor GeneralRussia
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
prisoners
Journalists identify one of Russian soldiers who abused Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kharkiv Oblast
Mariupol police officer freed from Russian captivity shares story of her beloved "convicted" in Russia
Ukraine's human rights commissioner appeals to UN over video of Ukrainian PoWs being abused on Kharkiv front
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: