All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's defence forces control most of Vovchansk, Russians moving their troops there

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 June 2024, 18:32
Ukraine's defence forces control most of Vovchansk, Russians moving their troops there
The city of Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast). Photo: DeepStateMap

Ukraine's defence forces control most of the city of Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast), and the Russians are building up their group in this area.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Most of the city of Vovchansk is controlled by the defence forces. They are keeping the enemy under fire control, inflicting the greatest possible damage on them and trying to move forward to liberate all our territories."

Advertisement:

Details: Voloshyn further noted that the Russians are building up their group in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, moving additional forces from other areas and "trying to relocate units near the state border and involve Russia's Air Assault Forces (VDV)".

"There is also information that the enemy is using the tactic of deploying barrier units from among the personnel of the Akhmat units [loyal to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov] to support its activities," the spokesman said, adding that these units are deployed in the border area with Ukraine. (Barrier units, also known as anti-retreat forces, are deployed to prevent retreat or desertion among their own forces. They are positioned behind the battlefield to enforce discipline and ensure that soldiers remain engaged in combat – ed.)

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupiansk mayor, who betrayed Ukraine, targeted in Russia, he is in critical condition, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says
Russians moving troops from Kherson Oblast to Kharkiv front, Ukrainian resistance says
Russians attack Kupiansk and surrounding settlements several times
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: