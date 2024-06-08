Ukraine's defence forces control most of Vovchansk, Russians moving their troops there

Ukraine's defence forces control most of the city of Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast), and the Russians are building up their group in this area.

Source: Nazar Voloshyn, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Most of the city of Vovchansk is controlled by the defence forces. They are keeping the enemy under fire control, inflicting the greatest possible damage on them and trying to move forward to liberate all our territories."

Details: Voloshyn further noted that the Russians are building up their group in the north of Kharkiv Oblast, moving additional forces from other areas and "trying to relocate units near the state border and involve Russia's Air Assault Forces (VDV)".

"There is also information that the enemy is using the tactic of deploying barrier units from among the personnel of the Akhmat units [loyal to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov] to support its activities," the spokesman said, adding that these units are deployed in the border area with Ukraine. (Barrier units, also known as anti-retreat forces, are deployed to prevent retreat or desertion among their own forces. They are positioned behind the battlefield to enforce discipline and ensure that soldiers remain engaged in combat – ed.)

