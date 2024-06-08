All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop explosives on ambulance car in Kherson Oblast, injuring driver

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 8 June 2024, 21:29
Russians drop explosives on ambulance car in Kherson Oblast, injuring driver
An ambulance. Photo: Suspilne media outlet

The Russians have dropped explosives from a drone on a medical team rushing to a call in Kherson Oblast, leaving the driver injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces have attacked an ambulance in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

The invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a team of medics who were rushing to a call in one of the settlements of Bilozerka hromada. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

The driver has been diagnosed with a blast injury and contusion. The paramedic has not been harmed. Both have been evacuated to a safe place."

Details: A man, 50, who came under Russian fire has also been hospitalised. He suffered a blast injury and a wound to his leg.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland

Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days

China at UN calls on Ukraine and Russia to meet each other halfway

EU ambassadors agree on framework for Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to attend Peace Summit

Suspect in murder of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl detained in Prague

All News
Kherson Oblast
1 woman killed, 2 men injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast
Russians moving troops from Kherson Oblast to Kharkiv front, Ukrainian resistance says
Russia exports at least 30,000 tonnes of agricultural products from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
11:00
Nearly 200 infrastructure facilities bombarded by Russians over past day
10:43
Almost 2,000 consumers cut off from power grid in Chernihiv Oblast because of Russian attack
10:27
Ukrainian guided aerial bombs, JDAM, HAMMER and GBU-39. The "smart bombs" used by Ukraine's Air Force
10:26
Shells under Czech initiative to arrive in Ukraine these days – Czech Foreign Minister
10:20
Hungary explains why it lifted its veto on start of Ukraine's EU accession talks
09:59
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
09:08
Two-day Peace Summit opens in Switzerland
08:44
Russia kills and wounds civilians in attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
08:24
Fire in Kyiv Oblast is put out after burning for over three days
07:42
Russia loses 1,090 soldiers, 20 tanks and 37 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: