Russians drop explosives on ambulance car in Kherson Oblast, injuring driver

The Russians have dropped explosives from a drone on a medical team rushing to a call in Kherson Oblast, leaving the driver injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian forces have attacked an ambulance in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

The invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a team of medics who were rushing to a call in one of the settlements of Bilozerka hromada. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

The driver has been diagnosed with a blast injury and contusion. The paramedic has not been harmed. Both have been evacuated to a safe place."

Details: A man, 50, who came under Russian fire has also been hospitalised. He suffered a blast injury and a wound to his leg.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!