A Somali man who fought on the side of the Russian Federation and was captured speaks at a press conference in Kyiv on 15 March 2024. Stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

According to the American edition of Bloomberg, the Russians send young Africans to the front lines in Ukraine, specifically threatening to deport them from the Russian Federation if they do not agree.

Source: Bloomberg, citing European officials and a Ukrainian senior official

Details: European sources state that the Kremlin has forced thousands of migrants and foreign students to fight against Ukraine in attempts to bolster its offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to European diplomats, Russian officials are increasingly threatening to refuse to renew visas for African students and young workers if they do not agree to join the army.

One European diplomat stated that Moscow also recruits convicts from its prisons, and some Africans on work permits in Russia are jailed and forced to choose between deportation and involvement in military activities. At the same time, some of these immigrants were able to pay Russian officials to stay in the country and evade military service.

According to another European official, Russia's practice of forcing migrants and students into warfare began at the start of the war. These troops incur particularly high casualties because they are increasingly involved in dangerous offensive manoeuvres to protect better-trained forces.

According to a Ukrainian official, the number of foreign combatants among prisoners of war captured by Ukrainian forces on the battlefield has increased. Africans and Nepalese are particularly prevalent among them.

Ukrainian intelligence states that Russia is running a global effort to recruit foreign mercenaries in at least 21 nations, including several in Africa. Army recruitment campaigns offer hefty bonuses for signing a contract, as well as compensation for those who serve under it. Recruiters also target migrants and students who have previously sought work in Russia and, in some cases, entice them with promises of lucrative jobs before forcing them to undertake training and march to the front lines.

According to Bloomberg, Russia's ability to mobilise significantly more troops could play a key role in its war against Ukraine.

Background: In February of 2024, it was reported that, following reports from CNN and opposition Nepalese MP Bimala Rai Paudyal, Russia had recruited about 15,000 Nepalese citizens to participate in the war against Ukraine.

