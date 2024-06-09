All Sections
Zelenskyy: We're preparing our next steps, Ukraine will definitely defend itself

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 June 2024, 20:37
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and will shortly hear a report from Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence. Zelenskyy stated in his evening address that Ukraine is preparing its next steps.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address 

Quote: "We are making every effort to ensure that you and our entire army have more weapons, more equipment, and more modern systems.

Today there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, and there will be a report from DIU Chief Budanov – we are preparing our new steps. Ukraine will definitely defend itself."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast remains the hottest spot in the combat zone, where pressure from the Russians is most keenly felt.

