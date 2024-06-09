Zelenskyy: We're preparing our next steps, Ukraine will definitely defend itself

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and will shortly hear a report from Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence. Zelenskyy stated in his evening address that Ukraine is preparing its next steps.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "We are making every effort to ensure that you and our entire army have more weapons, more equipment, and more modern systems.

Advertisement:

Today there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, and there will be a report from DIU Chief Budanov – we are preparing our new steps. Ukraine will definitely defend itself."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast remains the hottest spot in the combat zone, where pressure from the Russians is most keenly felt.

Support UP or become our patron!