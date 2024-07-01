All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Several dozen Russian soldiers surrender – video

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 1 July 2024, 04:14
Several dozen Russian soldiers surrender – video
Russian wounded soldiers who surrendered and were taken captive. Screenshot

After a successful military operation, several dozen Russian soldiers have surrendered to the reconnaissance men of the 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade Rubizh of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: It was reported that most of the Russians that were taken captive were conscripts, who would have been killed at war but chose life and laid down their arms. 

Advertisement:

Ukrainian defenders provided all of them with the necessary medical care.

Quote: "Atrocities, killing civilians, torture and abuse of unarmed people are the way of Russia. Ukrainian soldiers are warriors who have honour and dignity, so they treat enemy prisoners humanely."

Advertisement:

Background:

The Russians are forcibly holding more than 14,000 Ukrainian civilians in captivity, and it is more difficult to bring them back than the military or children.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: prisonerswar
Advertisement:

Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW

Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy

White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week

Orbán sends EU cynical letter about "peace for Ukraine" after meeting Putin

updatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 37 people killed, 170 injured

Kyiv declares Tuesday, 9 July a day of mourning

All News
prisoners
Zelenskyy meets with deputy head of Crimean Tatar Mejlis, recently freed from Russian captivity – video
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence shares details of 53rd POW exchange with Russians – videos
Photos of welcoming ceremony for Ukrainians released from Russian captivity published
RECENT NEWS
07:51
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: number of casualties rises to 117, body of child retrieved from rubble – photos
07:28
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and 49 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:13
Ukrainian Defence Ministry deepens cooperation in space intelligence with leading company ICEYE
06:25
Oil depot on fire in Russia's Volgograd Oblast because of UAV attack – video
05:21
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
04:21
Russia seeks to shift blame for attack on Okhmatdyt children's hospital – ISW
03:29
Explosions rock Russia's Rostov Oblast; power substation on fire – video
02:20
Biden reacts to Russian missile strike on Ukraine: strengthening air defence and meeting with Zelenskyy
01:43
Russian authorities recommend residents of Belgorod take children out of region because of attacks – photos
00:59
White House condemns Russian attacks on Okhmatdyt children's hospital and vows strong signals to Putin this week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: