Several dozen Russian soldiers surrender – video

Russian wounded soldiers who surrendered and were taken captive. Screenshot

After a successful military operation, several dozen Russian soldiers have surrendered to the reconnaissance men of the 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade Rubizh of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: It was reported that most of the Russians that were taken captive were conscripts, who would have been killed at war but chose life and laid down their arms.

Ukrainian defenders provided all of them with the necessary medical care.

Quote: "Atrocities, killing civilians, torture and abuse of unarmed people are the way of Russia. Ukrainian soldiers are warriors who have honour and dignity, so they treat enemy prisoners humanely."

Background:

The Russians are forcibly holding more than 14,000 Ukrainian civilians in captivity, and it is more difficult to bring them back than the military or children.

