Recent Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 2 people

Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 July 2024, 08:34
Recent Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 2 people
Photo showing people killed and injured in Donetsk Oblast in one day. Infographic: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

At least two civilians were killed and 12 others injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 30 June.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russia is killing civilians! Russians killed two residents of Donetsk Oblast on 30 June: [one] in Toretsk and [one] in Siversk. Another 12 people were injured in the oblast over the day".

Details: In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have killed at least 2,044 and injured at least 5,210 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

Filashkin emphasises that these figures do not take into account the casualties caused by the Russians in the temporarily occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Donetsk Oblast
