All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UN General Assembly to consider Ukraine's resolution on nuclear security as continuation of Peace Summit

Mariya YemetsThursday, 11 July 2024, 15:48
UN General Assembly to consider Ukraine's resolution on nuclear security as continuation of Peace Summit
Serhii Kyslytsia, the permanent representative of Ukraine in the UN. Photo: from his Twitter (X)

The project of a resolution concerning nuclear security, which has been prepared by Ukraine, will be considered by the UN General Assembly as a continuation of the provision on nuclear security in the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Dozens of countries are ready to support the project.

Source: Serhii Kyslytsia, the permanent representative of Ukraine in the UN, cited by European Pravda

Details: On 11 July the UN General Assembly will consider the resolution project on Safety and Security of Nuclear Facilities of Ukraine, Including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which Ukraine will submit for consideration jointly with dozens of partner states that are ready to support it.

Advertisement:

Serhii Kyslytsia noted that nuclear security was one of the key issues at the first Peace Summit in Switzerland last month.

Advertisement:

"The project of the General Assembly’s resolution says that it was stressed at the summit that any use of nuclear energy and nuclear facilities must be safe, protected, well-guarded and not harmful to the environment, and that Ukrainian nuclear power plants and facilities, specifically the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, must remain under full sovereign control of Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). We are grateful to the countries that supported the project before the voting and became its co-sponsors," he stated.

As of now such countries as Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belize, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa-Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Italy, Latvia, Liberia, Lichtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Micronesia (Federal States), Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Northern Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San-Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tonga, the UK, the US, and Vanuatu are going to support the project.

The meeting will start at 22:30 Kyiv time.

Background: After the first Peace Summit, Zelenskyy stated that the consideration of the three issues chosen for discussion then – nuclear security, food trade security, and the liberation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported children – may have "totally practical steps" as a result.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UN
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
UN
Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv most likely hit by Russian missile – UN
UN Secretary-General condemns Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukrainian cities
Russia to use UN Security Council presidency to demonstrate power and influence in international system – ISW
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: