Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that Ukraine’s NATO membership would guarantee the outbreak of World War III.

Source: Fico on Facebook, as quoted by Politico, European Pravda reports

"I understand Ukraine’s wishes, it is a sovereign country, but Ukraine’s membership in NATO is just a guarantee of World War III," Fico said in a video address on Facebook.

His comments came a few hours after the Slovak delegation at the NATO summit in Washington supported the general position that Ukraine is on an "irreversible path" to joining the Alliance.

Fico added that he had instructed Slovakia's representatives at the summit to reiterate that Ukraine can join NATO only when it has fulfilled all the criteria for membership and after all member states have signed a decision to that effect.

Fico has previously suspended his country's military assistance to Ukraine and stated that there is "no war in Kyiv".

He also said he "would have gladly joined" Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during his trip to Moscow last week.

