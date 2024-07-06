All Sections
Slovak PM praises Orbán for visits to Kyiv and Moscow

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 02:48
Slovak PM praises Orbán for visits to Kyiv and Moscow
Fico during his first speech since the assassination attempt. Screenshot from video

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made his first public appearance on 5 July since being seriously injured in an assassination attempt. In a speech, he praised his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orbán, for his recent visits to Kyiv and Moscow.

Source: The Associated Press; Fico’s speech; Radio Liberty

Details: Fico delivered a speech on stage during the evening ceremony marking Cyril & Methodius Day, a national holiday in Slovakia. 

The Associated Press noted that people stood and applauded when he arrived at the Devin Castle in the capital. In his address, Fico criticised his liberal political opponents and praised Orbán for his recent visits to Kyiv and Moscow.

Quote from Fico: "I want to express my admiration for the Hungarian prime minister for not hesitating to visit Kyiv and Moscow. If my health allowed me to travel, I would gladly have joined him."

Previously: On 15 May, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot several times by 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula after a government meeting in the town of Handlova.

Background

  • On 5 July, Russian leader Putin met with Orbán in the Kremlin to discuss a range of issues, including some concerning the situation in Ukraine. He kicked off the meeting with an ultimatum for Kyiv.
  • Bertalan Havasi, the press chief for Orbán's office, announced that Orbán had arrived in Moscow as part of his "peace mission" and would meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Orbán’s visit to Russia came just a few days after he visited Kyiv on 2 July.
  • Orbán did not inform the European Commission about his plans to visit Moscow and did not coordinate his actions with it.
  • EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said Orbán's visit to Moscow is taking place solely within the framework of bilateral relations between Hungary and Russia and is not part of Hungary's presidency of the Council of the EU.
  • Orbán himself stated that Hungary has no mandate to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

