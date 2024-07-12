All Sections
Canada will allocate more than US$280 million for training Ukrainian pilots

Andrii SynyavskyiFriday, 12 July 2024, 09:17
Stock photo: Getty Images

Canada has announced the allocation of CAD 389 million (more than US$280 million) for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Source: Office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as European Pravda reports

Details: The press release says that these funds will be used to support the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) pilots and provide critical equipment for Ukraine's safe operation of F-16 fighters. 

Trudeau's office also revealed the contents of a previously announced military aid package to Ukraine. 

"This includes almost CAD 444 million to Canada’s Department of National Defence to support the costs of military equipment, assistance, and training for Ukraine’s Armed Forces as well as over CAD 56 million for the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund for Ukraine to help rebuild the Ukrainian security and defence sector and advance Ukraine’s transition toward full interoperability with NATO," the press release said. 

The day before, Trudeau announced a new, additional package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of CAD 500 million (more than US$350 million). 

Background: 

aid for Ukraine
