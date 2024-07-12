Canada will allocate more than US$280 million for training Ukrainian pilots

Canada has announced the allocation of CAD 389 million (more than US$280 million) for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Source: Office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as European Pravda reports

Details: The press release says that these funds will be used to support the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) pilots and provide critical equipment for Ukraine's safe operation of F-16 fighters.

Trudeau's office also revealed the contents of a previously announced military aid package to Ukraine.

"This includes almost CAD 444 million to Canada’s Department of National Defence to support the costs of military equipment, assistance, and training for Ukraine’s Armed Forces as well as over CAD 56 million for the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund for Ukraine to help rebuild the Ukrainian security and defence sector and advance Ukraine’s transition toward full interoperability with NATO," the press release said.

The day before, Trudeau announced a new, additional package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of CAD 500 million (more than US$350 million).

Background:

In June, Trudeau announced a package of measures to support Ukraine in the amount of 52.4 million Canadian dollars (US$38.1 million).

Previously, the government of Canada stated that it would start delivering decommissioned CRV7 rocket motors to Ukraine.

The CRV7 was considered one of the most powerful air-to-ground missiles of its time and was still in service with the allied countries during the war in Afghanistan. Canadian conservatives demanded that the government transfer tens of thousands of these missiles to Ukraine.

