Trudeau announces new military aid package for Ukraine for over US$360 million
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced an additional package of military support for Ukraine in the amount of CAD 500 million (about US$367 million).
Source: Office of the President of Ukraine
Details: The President’s Office noted that during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, Trudeau announced a new, additional military support package for Ukraine in the amount of CAD 500 million.
In addition, Trudeau said that Canada was ready to provide the necessary medical support to those injured in the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt National Specialised Children's Hospital, which occurred on 8 July.
"The leaders discussed the defence needs of Ukraine and coordinated cooperation within the fighter jets coalition," the Office of the President reported.
