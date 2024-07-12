All Sections
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's key needs, including air defence – video

Andrii SynyavskyiFriday, 12 July 2024, 11:25
Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's key needs, including air defence – video
Screenshot from video

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

Source: European Pravda; Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy informed Giorgia Meloni about the situation at the contact line and the Russian air terror against Ukrainian cities.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We discussed Ukraine's key needs, including air defence."

The president also thanked the Italian prime minister for prioritising Ukraine's defence capability and reconstruction for the Italian G7 presidency this year.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ZelenskyyItaly
