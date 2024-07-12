Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's key needs, including air defence – video

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

Source: European Pravda; Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy informed Giorgia Meloni about the situation at the contact line and the Russian air terror against Ukrainian cities.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We discussed Ukraine's key needs, including air defence."

The president also thanked the Italian prime minister for prioritising Ukraine's defence capability and reconstruction for the Italian G7 presidency this year.

Background:

The day before, Zelenskyy expressed his expectation that the promised air defence systems would arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible.

As reported, US President Joe Biden announced the supply of five air defence systems, including Patriot, to Ukraine during the opening of the NATO summit.

