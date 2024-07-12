Zelenskyy and Italian PM discuss Ukraine's key needs, including air defence – video
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.
Source: European Pravda; Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)
Details: Zelenskyy informed Giorgia Meloni about the situation at the contact line and the Russian air terror against Ukrainian cities.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "We discussed Ukraine's key needs, including air defence."
In Washington, I met with Italy’s President of the Council of Ministers, @GiorgiaMeloni.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2024
I informed her about the situation on the frontline and the Russian air terror against Ukrainian cities. We discussed Ukraine's key needs, including air defense.
I am grateful that… pic.twitter.com/0vnbvXbwGZ
The president also thanked the Italian prime minister for prioritising Ukraine's defence capability and reconstruction for the Italian G7 presidency this year.
Background:
- The day before, Zelenskyy expressed his expectation that the promised air defence systems would arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible.
- As reported, US President Joe Biden announced the supply of five air defence systems, including Patriot, to Ukraine during the opening of the NATO summit.
