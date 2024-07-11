All Sections
Zelenskyy expects new air defence systems to be delivered as soon as possible

Ivanna Kostina, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 July 2024, 22:15
Zelenskyy expects new air defence systems to be delivered as soon as possible
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes the announced air defence systems will arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: Zelensky at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Washington, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The president commended the summit's decision-makers and declared specific successes in the air defence department.

"We appreciate the decision on five Patriots, and we expect them to be delivered as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted the decisive wording used in the NATO summit declaration, which acknowledged Ukraine's irreversible path towards the Alliance.

As reported, during the opening of the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden announced the supply of five air defence systems to Ukraine, including Patriot.

