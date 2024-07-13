Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night, causing destruction

The Russians attacked Marhanets hromada in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery in the evening of 12 July, and they attacked the city of Nikopol itself at night [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Details: The Russians also struck Nikopol with artillery and a kamikaze drone overnight.

Infrastructure facilities, a house and an outbuilding were damaged.

No casualties were reported.

