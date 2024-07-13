All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night, causing destruction

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 July 2024, 08:41
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at night, causing destruction
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians attacked Marhanets hromada in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery in the evening of 12 July, and they attacked the city of Nikopol itself at night [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians also struck Nikopol with artillery and a kamikaze drone overnight. 

Advertisement:

Infrastructure facilities, a house and an outbuilding were damaged. 

No casualties were reported.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine's air defence downs 5 Shahed drones over Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: grass catches fire
Russians strike Ukraine's Pavlohrad with missiles
Sounds of explosions heard in Ukraine's Pavlohrad
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: