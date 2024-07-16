Congress concerned Russia may share US weapons data with China

A bipartisan committee of the US Congress on Monday, 15 July has called on the White House to disclose details about whether Russia has shared information with China on how to defeat American weapons used on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a letter reviewed by Reuters

Details: The US House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party suggested that Russian battlefield technologies that disable certain US weapon systems "are likely to proliferate" to China. For example, Russian countermeasures against US precision-guided munitions.

"We should anticipate and indeed operate under the assumption that Russia is passing information about vulnerabilities or counters to American and allied weapons systems to the PRC [People's Republic of China]," the committee's Republican chair John Moolenaar and ranking Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi wrote in the letter.

The congressmen referred to media reports and think-tank analyses about China's support for Russia's military industry and the "alarming levels of Russian adaptation" that have undermined the effectiveness of several unnamed US weapon systems.

They asked Sullivan to assess Russia's ability to counter US weapons deployed in Ukraine and the extent to which Moscow has shared these "lessons-learned" with China.

They also requested that an assessment be made of any Chinese military efforts aimed at replicating Russian military innovations.

Background:

Last week, NATO countries identified China as a key force aiding Russia's war against Ukraine.

In response, China called NATO's comments biassed and stated that its support for Russia was merely routine trade.

US President Joe Biden has stated that European allies are ready to reduce investments in China if Beijing continues to support Russia.

