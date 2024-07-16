All Sections
Repair of Dnipro hydroelectric plant to take minimum 3 years

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 16 July 2024, 12:26
Repair of Dnipro hydroelectric plant to take minimum 3 years
DNIPRO HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANT BEFORE THE FULL-SCALE WAR. PHOTO: UKRHYDROENERGO

Repairs to the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), which was damaged by a Russian missile strike, will take at least three years.

Source: Forbes Ukraine

After the Russian attack on the night of 31 May – 1 June, the repair of the Dnipro HPP will take at least three years. 

The message also states that it took a month and a half to clear the rubble after the attack, which was only completed on 14 July.

Quote: "The Dnipro HPP is more accessible to the enemy, with the front line just 50 kilometres away. They are striking the area with various missiles – S-300s, Kh-101s, Kh-69s. Our air defence cannot always cope with such a barrage," said Ihor Syrota, General Director of hydropower generating company Ukrhydroenergo.

The restoration of the Dnipro HPP to its pre-missile strike state will take at least three years. However, additional resources are needed to reduce the plant's vulnerability to possible new Russian attacks.

Ukrhydroenergo is preparing lawsuits filed  in international and national courts to seek compensation from Russia for the damage caused by the shelling of the Dnipro HPP, similar to the actions taken regarding the Kakhovka HPP.

Among Ukraine's 10 largest hydroelectric power stations, none have escaped Russian missile attacks. As of mid-July, these stations have been struck by more than 120 missiles in total. 

It is reported that Ukrhydroenergo has already lost nearly 45% of its electricity generation due to Russian attacks.

Background:

  • Ukrhydroenergo completed the design of the facilities as part of preparatory measures for the reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP and the design of supporting structures in the lower bay of the Dnipro HPP.
  • The estimated damage to water resources due to Russian missile strikes on the Dnipro HPP amounts to approximately UAH 159,300 (roughly US$4,000).

