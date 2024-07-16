More than 60 MEPs demand Hungary's EU voting rights be taken away

Sixty-three members of the European Parliament are demanding that the European Union's leadership deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU due to the actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Source: The text of the letter was obtained by Politico, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: MEPs sent their letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

In it, they stated that the Hungarian prime minister "has already caused significant damage by exploiting and abusing the role of the Council Presidency", including "intentionally misrepresenting his empowerments" during his visits to Russia and China.

Quote: "This requires real actions, such as suspending Hungary’s voting rights in the Council, since practice has shown that mere verbal condemnations of this situation have no effect," the MEPs added.

The letter was signed by MEPs from a number of countries and parliamentary groups, including the European People's Party, Renew Europe and the Greens.

Background:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen cancelled the College of Commissioners’ visit to Hungary and changed the level of representation at Council meetings for the duration of the Hungarian presidency.

The European Union’s legal service has determined that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his trip to Russia last week contravene EU treaties. The media reports indicate that EU states are considering various options for punishment for Hungary.

