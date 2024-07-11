All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Brussels confirms that Orbán rubbing shoulders with Putin violates EU treaties

Oleh PavliukThursday, 11 July 2024, 16:38
Brussels confirms that Orbán rubbing shoulders with Putin violates EU treaties
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union’s legal service has determined that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his trip to Russia last week contravene EU treaties.

Source: Financial Times, citing diplomatic sources in the EU

Details: The FT reported that the EU’s legal service told member states on Wednesday that Orbán’s actions had violated EU treaties that forbid any "measure which could jeopardise the attainment of the Union’s objectives".

Advertisement:

Orbán also violated a legal provision that calls on all member states to perform foreign policy activities "unreservedly in a spirit of loyalty and mutual solidarity", three sources told the FT.

European Council President Charles Michel told the FT that "This was a political mistake to go to Moscow. In 10 years, I have never seen such a severe reaction from 26 other countries to the actions of [one country]… a yellow card."

Michel added that he met with Orbán at the NATO summit and maintains contact with other EU leaders to decide how to proceed.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Several European officials spoke out against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visit to Russia to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 5 July.
  • European Council President Charles Michel said that Hungary has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUOrban
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
EU
EU chief diplomat Borrell: there is only Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, no others
Ukrainian Defence Minister and EU chief diplomat discuss spending proceeds of Russian frozen assets
EU ambassadors criticise Hungary for Orbán's "peace trips"
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: