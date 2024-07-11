Brussels confirms that Orbán rubbing shoulders with Putin violates EU treaties

The European Union’s legal service has determined that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his trip to Russia last week contravene EU treaties.

Source: Financial Times, citing diplomatic sources in the EU

Details: The FT reported that the EU’s legal service told member states on Wednesday that Orbán’s actions had violated EU treaties that forbid any "measure which could jeopardise the attainment of the Union’s objectives".

Advertisement:

Orbán also violated a legal provision that calls on all member states to perform foreign policy activities "unreservedly in a spirit of loyalty and mutual solidarity", three sources told the FT.

European Council President Charles Michel told the FT that "This was a political mistake to go to Moscow. In 10 years, I have never seen such a severe reaction from 26 other countries to the actions of [one country]… a yellow card."

Michel added that he met with Orbán at the NATO summit and maintains contact with other EU leaders to decide how to proceed.

Advertisement:

Background:

Several European officials spoke out against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visit to Russia to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 5 July.

European Council President Charles Michel said that Hungary has no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!