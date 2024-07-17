Special entry and exit regime to be implemented in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast

As per the directive of the region’s commandant, Kherson Oblast (Ukraine's south) is implementing a unique system for entry and departure from the region.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "According to the order of the commandant of Kherson Oblast dated 28 March 2024, a special regime of entry and exit from the territory of the region has been introduced."

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration justifies this by emphasising the importance of adequate organisation and proper access control at checkpoints.

It should be underlined that the ruling applies to Ukrainian citizens, foreigners, and stateless people.

