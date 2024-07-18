All Sections
European Commission President slams Orbán's "appeasement mission" to Moscow

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 July 2024, 11:42
European Commission President slams Orbán's appeasement mission to Moscow

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is seeking re-election, has criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Moscow, calling it an "appeasement mission."

Source: Ursula von der Leyen in an address at the European Parliament on Thursday, 18 July, as reported by European Pravda journalist

Von der Leyen reiterated that Russia continues its offensive in Ukraine, betting on a war of attrition and the West's abandonment of opposition to the Kremlin.

"And some in Europe are playing alone. Two weeks ago, a European Union prime minister went to Moscow. This so-called peace mission was nothing but an appeasement mission. This was a plain appeasement mission," she said.

The European Commission President added that just two days after Orbán's visit to Moscow, Russia attacked Kyiv, hitting the Okhmatdyt children's hospital and a maternity ward.

"That strike was not a mistake. It was a message. A chilling message from the Kremlin to all of us," von der Leyen said.

"Our answer has to be just as clear. No one wants peace more than the people of Ukraine. A just and lasting peace. For a free and independent country. And Europe will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes! This is our message," she concluded.

Background:

  • The European Parliament adopted a resolution in support of Ukraine by a majority vote at a plenary session on Wednesday, 17 July. In particular, the resolution condemns the uncoordinated foreign policy actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
  • Earlier, the European Commission decided to reduce the level of representation at informal meetings of the EU Council during the Hungarian presidency to show dissatisfaction with Viktor Orbán's uncoordinated foreign policy steps. Several member states have taken a similar step. 

