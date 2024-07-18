Russian troops kill 74-year-old resident of Kherson Oblast with drone
Thursday, 18 July 2024, 14:40
Russian troops killed a 74-year-old resident of the village of Oleksandrivka in Kherson Oblast with a drone on 18 July.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russians killed an elderly resident of Oleksandrivka with a drone. The 74-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the Russian drone attack."
Details: Prokudin also expressed his condolences to the victim's family.
