Russian troops kill 74-year-old resident of Kherson Oblast with drone

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 18 July 2024, 14:40
Russian troops kill 74-year-old resident of Kherson Oblast with drone
Russian troops killed a 74-year-old resident of the village of Oleksandrivka in Kherson Oblast with a drone on 18 July.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians killed an elderly resident of Oleksandrivka with a drone. The 74-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the Russian drone attack."

Details: Prokudin also expressed his condolences to the victim's family.

