Germany accepts seriously ill children from Kyiv's Okhmatdyt for treatment

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital on 8 July. Photo: Bohdan Kutiepov, Ukrainska Pravda

Germany has accepted seriously ill children who were previously treated at Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital attacked by Russia.

Source: German Interior Ministry on Thursday, European Pravda reports

Details: It is noted that Germany has evacuated and accepted for treatment a total of eight children aged from several months to 15 years, most of them with cancer.

The children are accompanied by a total of ten close relatives.

Quote: "The missile attack on the children's clinic in Kyiv has once again shown the incomprehensible inhumanity with which Putin is waging his aggressive war against Ukraine. That is why we are continuing our humanitarian support for Ukraine with all our might," commented German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

Quote: "The children who have serious illnesses and were injured [in the attack -ed.] must not become victims of this criminal war of aggression. We will provide them with good care in specialised German clinics,’ added German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

Since March 2022, severely injured and seriously ill people have been evacuated from Ukraine and treated in Germany and other EU countries. Since then, nearly 1,150 people have been evacuated to Germany and sent to hospitals across the country. Among them are civilians and military personnel.

Many Ukrainians have lost limbs and suffered bullet and shrapnel wounds.

Background:

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development will allocate €10 million for the rebuilding of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital.

Almost immediately after the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt, it became known that three German hospitals were ready to accept Ukrainian children who had been treated in the Kyiv clinic.

