Russia threatens to deploy nuclear missiles in response to US placing Tomahawk missiles in Germany

Russia has not ruled out the deployment of missiles, including nuclear weapons, in response to the US deployment of long-range weaponry in Germany.

Source: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, writes Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ryabkov remarked on the statements of German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who stated that US weapons slated for deployment would be conventional (i.e., non-nuclear).

He was questioned if Russia is considering deploying missiles with nuclear specifications.

Quote: "I don't rule out any options," Ryabkov said.

He also accused Germany and the United States of "total abandonment of the system of arms control agreements".

"In this case, taking into consideration the aggregate capabilities of NATO member countries, we must calibrate our responses while avoiding internal checks on what, where, and when something can, should, and whether it should be deployed. That is, the broadest possible choice," added the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the NATO summit in Washington, DC, it was announced that the United States and Germany have agreed to deploy, among other things, Tomahawk missiles in Germany to strengthen deterrence and protect their NATO partners.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the plan to deploy US long-range missiles in his country. Scholz said the decision "fits perfectly into the German government's security strategy".

On 13 July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that European capitals could become "potential targets" if their countries agree to host US long-range missiles.

