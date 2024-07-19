More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman

More generation of electricity is expected in Ukraine in August than in July, according to the maintenance schedule for power units and power plants.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrenergo, the national energy company, in an interview with Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Quote: "The first thing we need to do is to put the attacks behind us. Secondly, we have a schedule for the power units and various types of power plants coming back online after repairs," Kudrytskyi said.

He also said much will depend on whether the heat wave will subside in the country.

"This affects both our consumption and imports from Europe, as they are also facing electricity shortages. For example, a couple of weeks ago, there was a blackout in four Balkan countries," Kudrytskyi emphasised.

He added that if the heat drops in Ukraine and Europe, it will allow for more electricity imports from Europe.

Asked whether it was possible to expect power outages to stop before September, Kudrytskyi noted that there are various scenarios.

"We are working based on the worst-case scenarios. If the heat subsides and there are no intense and successful attacks by the Russians, the reduction in the duration of outages will be more noticeable. However, the overall trend will be leaning towards improvement," the company's chairman reported.

He said the weather can change the consumption rate by 15-20%. For Ukraine's power system, a 15% difference between one day and another is very significant.

Background:

A reduction in the load on the power system and, consequently, its stabilisation is expected in the near future as the heat subsides.

Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, has connected another power unit with a capacity of 1000 MW to Ukraine’s power grid ahead of schedule after reloading nuclear fuel and conducting scheduled equipment maintenance.

