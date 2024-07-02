All Sections
Orbán asks Zelenskyy for ceasefire with Russia, is "grateful for his frank opinion"

Serhiy Sydorenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 July 2024, 14:37
Orbán asks Zelenskyy for ceasefire with Russia, is grateful for his frank opinion
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Viktor Orbán in Kyiv. Screenshot

During talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 2 July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán proposed an urgent truce, which is part of all pro-Russian "peace plans", but did not insist on it.

Source: European Pravda 

Details: In press statements following recent bilateral discussions, the Hungarian leader admitted to offering Zelenskyy an urgent ceasefire on the current line of contact with Russian soldiers.

Orbán reiterated that he was not opposed to Ukrainian measures to stop the war, but that they were taking too long. 

Quote: "I informed Mr President that his plans require a significant amount of time due to international diplomatic rules. So I advised Mr President to consider doing something a bit differently: halt the fire, and then engage with Russia, because a ceasefire would speed the pace of these negotiations," Orbán said.

However, Viktor Orbán stated that he did not insist on his initiative and accepted Ukraine’s reasons.

"I am very grateful to the president for his frank opinion on this issue," he said, promising to convey what he heard to other state leaders of the European Union.

It should be noted that President Zelenskyy did not address this topic in his statement, although he did say that Hungary backed Ukraine's peace endeavours at the Summit in Switzerland.

"Hungary took part in the first Peace Summit and supported the communiqué of the summit, and this indicates Hungary's readiness to be effective for the return of real long-term security," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to European Pravda, during the negotiations in Kyiv, Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán agreed to work on a bilateral deal that would resolve bilateral issues.

Orbán also vowed to open and finance Hungary's first Ukrainian school.

