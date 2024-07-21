All Sections
Russia announces readiness to assist Georgian ruling party in maintaining power

Andriy SyniavskyiSunday, 21 July 2024, 17:17
Russia announces readiness to assist Georgian ruling party in maintaining power
Andrei Klimov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Andrei Klimov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, stated that Russia is willing to assist the ruling party Georgian Dream in retaining power if Tbilisi requests it from Moscow.

Source: Sova, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: When asked if Russia is prepared to thwart an attempted coup in Georgia, the Russian diplomat recalled Syria and its tyrant Bashar al-Assad, who contacted Moscow and obtained military aid.

Quote: "Any coup d'etat is an interference of external powers in the internal affairs of another state, which is a violation of the UN Charter," Klimov said.

According to him, after Assad turned to the Russian Federation for military assistance, "the situation in Syria has stabilised."

Previously, a study found that the majority of Georgian citizens believe Russia to be their country's biggest enemy, a percentage that has climbed in recent years.

The findings are presented at a time when the Georgian Dream ruling party is steadily drawing closer to Russia, supposedly intending to restore diplomatic relations and adopting Moscow's rhetoric on the war in Ukraine and the West.

Subjects: RussiaGeorgia
