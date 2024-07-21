All Sections
Zelenskyy says 20,000 Russians were killed in action in Kharkiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 July 2024, 16:14
Zelenskyy says 20,000 Russians were killed in action in Kharkiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces lost 20,000 personnel during the offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC

Quote: "Russia attempted to make a breakthrough towards Kharkiv, with the goal of occupying the city, which is a home to 1.5 million people. But we stopped this offensive; their offensive failed, and that is a fact.

Their maximum depth of incursion was 10 kilometres from the border. We stopped them. Approximately 20,000 people died. This was the price they paid for the villages in the grey zone. I say the grey zone not because we or the Russians designated it this way, but simply because it was fired on, and people were evacuated ahead of time.

I don't think this operation will be successful. And once we have reserves, we will take back our positions."

Background: On 10 July, Colonel Viktor Solimchuk, Deputy Commander of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group (OTP) and its Chief of Staff said that the Russian forces have deployed 10,350 troops for the offensive in the border areas of Kharkiv Oblast, which commenced on 10 May. The colonel reported that, as of early July, Russian losses included 2,939 soldiers killed in action and 6,509 wounded in action. Additionally, 45 Russian troops have been captured by Ukrainian forces.

