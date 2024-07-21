UK Defence Intelligence reports Russia is increasingly using untrained irregular troops

Russia continues to employ irregular military formations in offensive operations against the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 21 July on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Moscow utilises them despite their lack of training, artillery, and air support, rendering them more vulnerable than regular army forces.

"One example is the Volunteer Corps established in 2023. The Volunteer Corps is made up of over 20,000 volunteers, reservists, mercenaries, and ex-convicts," the report said.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, these forces are organised into irregular units with a common command and control structure.

"...these formations have likely sustained proportionally higher casualty rates in the last 9 months compared to Russian regular units," the analysts summarise.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence noted that Russia's main offensive efforts along the war zone in Ukraine are focused on the Avdiivka front.

In a review dated 16 July, UK Defence Intelligence analysed how Russia is trying to prevent potential recruits from escaping the country.

Estonian intelligence stated that Russia maintains the intensity of attacks on the battlefield despite significant losses and the gradual supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

