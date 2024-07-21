All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Water supply stopped in Donetsk due to power shortages in Russia

Economichna PravdaSunday, 21 July 2024, 17:39
Water supply stopped in Donetsk due to power shortages in Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

The water supply from the river Don was cut off in temporarily-occupied Donetsk due to power shortages in Russia that caused the pumping stations of the Don-Donbas water supply to falter.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine 

Quote: "Due to power shortages in Russia, the pumping stations of the newly-built Don-Donbas canal failed, and the water supply was completely cut off. It takes months to repair, and the situation with water in the occupied territories has gotten worse," the report said.

Advertisement:

Residents of Donetsk have been experiencing water supply interruptions as a result of combat actions affecting the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas water pipeline. To address the issue, Russians took two years to construct a new water pipeline from the Don, but its capacity was insufficient.

The National Resistance Center points out that under international law, Russia is responsible for maintaining living conditions in the occupied territories.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetskenergy
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Donetsk
Russian morning attack on Toretsk kills elderly woman
Loud explosions rock Donetsk – video
Russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway – video
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: