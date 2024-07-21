Water supply stopped in Donetsk due to power shortages in Russia

The water supply from the river Don was cut off in temporarily-occupied Donetsk due to power shortages in Russia that caused the pumping stations of the Don-Donbas water supply to falter.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "Due to power shortages in Russia, the pumping stations of the newly-built Don-Donbas canal failed, and the water supply was completely cut off. It takes months to repair, and the situation with water in the occupied territories has gotten worse," the report said.

Residents of Donetsk have been experiencing water supply interruptions as a result of combat actions affecting the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas water pipeline. To address the issue, Russians took two years to construct a new water pipeline from the Don, but its capacity was insufficient.

The National Resistance Center points out that under international law, Russia is responsible for maintaining living conditions in the occupied territories.

