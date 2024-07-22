All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Illegal supply of microchips for Russian defence industry through China significantly decreases

Economichna PravdaMonday, 22 July 2024, 13:15
Illegal supply of microchips for Russian defence industry through China significantly decreases
Stock photo: Getty Images

Supplies of semiconductors and other dual-use goods to Russia have dropped significantly, but China and Hong Kong remain the largest centres for circumventing anti-Russian sanctions.

Source: Reuters with reference to previously unpublished data from the US Department of Commerce

Details: Deliveries of high-priority goods through Hong Kong – advanced components, including microelectronics, which the US and EU believe could be used in Russia's war in Ukraine – fell by 28% between January and May 2024. At the same time, shipments from mainland China, excluding Hong Kong, decreased by 19%.

Advertisement:

The US Treasury said that this is due to several factors, including sanctions imposed by the US government, as well as its interaction with companies whose products are illegally imported into the Russian Federation.

Between August and December last year, more than 200 Hong Kong-registered companies shipped nearly US$2 billion worth of goods to Russian buyers, according to data from C4ADS, a Washington-based global non-profit security organisation.

Of these, US$750 million worth of advanced components were supplied by high-quality chips from the US-based Nvidia and French Vectrawave, as well as simpler chips from Texas Instruments and Intel.

Advertisement:

As Reuters journalists found out, dozens of similar fictitious firms are registered in the offices of several Hong Kong companies at the addresses indicated in the registration documents.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiasanctions
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Russia
UK Defence Intelligence analyses how Russian Guard is deployed in Ukraine
Helicopter with FSB officers on board found crashed in Russia's Yakutia
Russians report downing 75 Ukrainian drones overnight: Tuapse oil refinery on fire, black smoke rising in Morozovsk – videos
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: