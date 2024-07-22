All Sections
Helicopter with FSB officers on board found crashed in Russia's Yakutia

Iryna BalachukMonday, 22 July 2024, 09:31
Helicopter with FSB officers on board found crashed in Russia's Yakutia
Stock Photo from Russian Telegram-channel Astra

A Robinson helicopter carrying three FSB officers which disappeared in Russiaʼs Yakutia after its emergency beacon went off on 19 July has been found crashed.

Source: East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "After search and rescue operations, the Robinson aircraft was found completely destroyed. The bodies of the pilot and three passengers have been found."

Details: Earlier, it was reported that the Robinson helicopter disappeared in the Aldano-Uchur Mountains on 19 July.

Media reports indicated that the pilot and three FSB officers were on board.

Why this matters: After sanctions were imposed on Russia due to its bloody war against Ukraine, there has been an increase in aircraft accidents in Russia. This surge is attributed to a shortage of essential parts that Russia previously imported from Western countries.

