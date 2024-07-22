Russians report downing 75 Ukrainian drones overnight: Tuapse oil refinery on fire, black smoke rising in Morozovsk – videos

Attack on the Tuapse oil refinery. Drone flying over Russia. Screenshot: video by the Ostorozhno, Novosti Telegram channel

The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that Russian air defence systems supposedly shot down 75 Ukrainian drones over Russia’s territory and in the Black and Azov Seas on the night of 21-22 July. Videos have been posted on Telegram channels of an attack on the city of Tuapse, where an oil refinery was on fire, and a huge column of black smoke has been recorded in Morozovsk, where a military airfield is located.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: It is reported that 47 drones were supposedly intercepted and destroyed over Russia’s Rostov Oblast, 8 – over Krasnodar Krai, 1 over Belgorod Oblast, 1 over Voronezh Oblast and 1 over Smolensk Oblast. Another 17 UAVs were supposedly shot down over the Black and Azov Seas.

As usual, the Russian Ministry of Defence has not reported any consequences of the attack and downing of the drones.

The Operational Headquarters of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation reported that "the infrastructure of the Tuapse oil refinery was damaged as a result of the fall of UAV wreckage".

"Firefighters are extinguishing the fire over an area of 50 square metres. A total of 31 fire appliances and 91 people are working at the scene. The fire has been contained and the fire in the open has been extinguished. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties," the statement said.

However, the Russian Telegram channel Ostorozhno, Novosti (Watch Out, News) published a video of the attack on the Tuapse refinery. It shows a drone flying, the sounds of gunfire (presumably from small arms), and the drone hitting its target, after which a fire breaks out.

Момент удару по НПЗ у російському Туапсе. Відео з Telegram-каналу "Осторожно, новости" pic.twitter.com/nFM1Ss0OwT — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 22, 2024

Ще одне відео з наслідками удару по НПЗ у місті Туапсе (Краснодарський край РФ). Відео з російських Telegram-каналів pic.twitter.com/CmkqJ8JinP — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 22, 2024

The same Telegram channel also reported that the city of Morozovsk in Rostov Oblast, near which there is a military airfield, had been hit by drones.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast, claimed that the drones had been shot down and that the falling debris supposedly only set "dry grass on fire".

Наслідки дронової атаки у місті Морозовськ Ростовської області. У Морозовську, як відомо, розташований військовий аеродром. Відео з російського Telegram-каналу "Осторожно, новости".

*На відео присутня нецензурна лексика pic.twitter.com/nlz6zvtb5i — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 22, 2024

Background: Earlier, it was reported that several explosions had occurred in the Russian city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai.

