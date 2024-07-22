UK Defence Intelligence analyses how Russian Guard is deployed in Ukraine

According to UK Defence Intelligence, more than 30,000 personnel from the Russian Guard, a military unit of the Russian Federation directly subordinate to the country's leader, are currently stationed in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 22 July on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the UK analysts, the majority of Russian Guard members are likely certainly responsible for protecting locations in the rear, with only a few units participating in combat on the front lines.

The primary combat force of the Russian Guard, the 116th Special Forces Brigade, is most likely made up of three regiments equipped with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and artillery.

Since the start of 2024, the Russian Guard has probably certainly attempted to strengthen its forces by absorbing Russian irregular units.

In May 2024, the Russian Guard effectively incorporated the Vostok battalion of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic into its ranks.

The projected agreement to subordinate the Wagner Group's forces to the 1st Volunteer Corps of the Russian Guard most likely failed in March 2024, intelligence reports.

Earlier, the UK Defence Intelligence noted that Russia's main offensive efforts along the war zone in Ukraine are focused on the Avdiivka front.

In a review dated 16 July, UK Defence Intelligence analysed how Russia is trying to prevent potential recruits from escaping the country.

