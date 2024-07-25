Russians strike Kupiansk district: man killed, another wounded – photos

The Russians attacked the villages of Podoly, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, and Prykolotne in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the strike, a 48-year-old man was killed, and another man was injured.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "Investigation materials indicate that the occupiers shelled the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district with artillery at around 05:15 on 25 July. A 48-year-old man was killed."

Advertisement:

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Russians also struck the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with a FAB-1500 aerial bomb. A 52-year-old man was injured. Early reports suggest that the strike on the settlement was carried out using a UMPB, a unified multi-purpose glide bomb.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

In addition, the Russian army attacked the settlement of Prykolotne in the Kupiansk district.

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians damaged civilian infrastructure exclusively – residential buildings, outbuildings, shops, and vehicles.

Advertisement:

Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Support UP or become our patron!