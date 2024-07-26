Ukrainian actor Oleksandr Rudynskyi stars in Netflix series

Oleksandr Rudynskyi, Ukrainian actor, has starred in the Decameron Netflix series based on the novels by Giovanni Boccaccio. The series was released on Netflix on 25 July.

Rudynskyi, the actor of the Ivan Franko Theatre, played a character called Eyeless Bandit. He will only star in three episodes of the series.

"Eyeless Bandit is one of my brothers. He loves money and girls. But they don’t love him back," the actor described his character.

Rudynskyi played one of the characters

@SASHA_RUDINSKIY / INSTAGRAM

The shooting was carried out in Italy. Rudynskyi revealed that some scenes were filmed for several days, which is not typical for Ukrainian series production.

The series was filmed in Italy

@SASHA_RUDINSKIY / INSTAGRAM

"Most of the shooting was done in an Italian studio where Federico Fellini worked, as well as Paolo Sorrentino, my favourite director, who filmed The Young Pope and Martin Scorsese – Gangs of New York", he added.

Rudynskyi on the set

@SASHA_RUDINSKIY / INSTAGRAM

Decameron is an eight-episode comedy mini-series by Netflix. It was based on a collection of stories by Giovanni Boccaccio.

The series is set in Italy in 1348. "As the bubonic plague spreads through Italy, a group of nobles and servants retreats to a villa, where their lavish getaway quickly spirals into chaos," the description on the Netflix website says.

Four episodes of Decameron were directed by Michael Uppendahl, who has previously directed such series as Fargo and American Horror Story, and two more by Andrew DeYoung (Miracle Workers and A.P. Bio) and Anya Adams (Yellowjackets and Ginny & Georgia) each.

