Russians injure 3 people in attack on Zaporizhzhia district

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 26 July 2024, 20:47

Russian forces targeted the village of Lezhyne in Zaporizhzhia district with a drone, injuring three people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The Russians injured three people in Lezhyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The enemy launched an attack using a drone. It struck a house and started a fire in neighbouring homes. Two women and one man were injured."

Details: According to Fedorov, the fire has already been put out.

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastwarattack
