Russians injure 3 people in attack on Zaporizhzhia district
Friday, 26 July 2024, 20:47
Russian forces targeted the village of Lezhyne in Zaporizhzhia district with a drone, injuring three people.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians injured three people in Lezhyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
The enemy launched an attack using a drone. It struck a house and started a fire in neighbouring homes. Two women and one man were injured."
Details: According to Fedorov, the fire has already been put out.
