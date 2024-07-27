Industrial facility on fire in Poltava Oblast after Russian Shahed drone attack

Russia attacked Poltava Oblast with Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 26-27 July, damaging an industrial facility.

Source: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Details: A fire broke out at the facility and had been contained.

Advertisement:

No one had been injured.

Background: Air defence forces shot down all four Shahed attack UAVs over Ukraine, including over Poltava Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!