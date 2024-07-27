All Sections
Ukraineʼs Air Force shot down all Shaheds and missile at night

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 July 2024, 09:54
Ukraineʼs Air Force shot down all Shaheds and missile at night
Photo: Ukraineʼs Air Force

Ukraineʼs air defence forces shot down all targets launched by Russia, a Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missile and four Shaheds, on the night of 26027 July.

Source: Ukraineʼs Air Force

Details: It is specified that the Russians launched a guided missile from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Shahed UAVs from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The forces and assets of the Ukraineʼs defence forces in Dnipro, Poltava, Kharkiv and Kyiv oblasts shot down all targets. 

In addition, air defence destroyed eight more air targets on the southern and north-eastern fronts over the past 24 hours and today: four Supercam reconnaissance UAVs, one Forpost attack and reconnaissance UAV, one UAV (type to be specified) and two Lancet kamikaze drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

