Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days

Economichna PravdaSunday, 28 July 2024, 18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians once again targeted a mine in Donetsk Oblast on 28 July after an attack on the previous day. At the time of the second attack, 27 workers were in the mine.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Details: According to the Ministry of Energy, in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians struck the territory of one of the mines, which at the time had 27 people in it. The mine did not lose its power supply, and there was no fire.

Furthermore, in Vinnytsia Oblast, a high-voltage air line was shut off owing to a technological malfunction, resulting in the disconnect of the substation and the household users it supplies. All consumers were later reconnected.

A high-voltage overhead power line in Zakarpattia Oblast was briefly disconnected. Consumers were not detached from the power supply.

Background: According to the instructions of Ukrenergo, a Ukrainian national power company, a part of Ukraine will have scheduled power outages from 18:00 to 22:00 on 28 July.

