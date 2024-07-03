All Sections
Russia loses another 1,180 soldiers, 16 tanks and 57 artillery systems

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 3 July 2024, 07:18
Russia loses another 1,180 soldiers, 16 tanks and 57 artillery systems
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, bringing Russian army losses in the war to 546,270 military personnel.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 546,270 (+1,180) military personnel;
  • 8,123 (+16) tanks;
  • 15,583 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 14,712 (+57) artillery systems;
  • 1,115 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 876 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 326 (+0) helicopters;
  • 11,668 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,336 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 19,850 (+63) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,464 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment. 

Subjects: Armed ForcesRussiawar
