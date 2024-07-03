Russia loses another 1,180 soldiers, 16 tanks and 57 artillery systems
Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 07:18
Russian forces have lost 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, bringing Russian army losses in the war to 546,270 military personnel.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 July 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 546,270 (+1,180) military personnel;
- 8,123 (+16) tanks;
- 15,583 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 14,712 (+57) artillery systems;
- 1,115 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 876 (+2) air defence systems;
- 360 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 326 (+0) helicopters;
- 11,668 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,336 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 19,850 (+63) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,464 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.
